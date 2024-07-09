Patron Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,514 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

