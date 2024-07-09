Patron Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.06. 9,044,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,414,588. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $176.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

