Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$56.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.77.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$50.81 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$51.67. The stock has a market cap of C$29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

