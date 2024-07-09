Peoples Bank OH Invests $249,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 116,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,637. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

