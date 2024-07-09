Peoples Bank OH Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,907,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,910,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

