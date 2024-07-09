PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,801,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.59 and a 200 day moving average of $170.07. The firm has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

