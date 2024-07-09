Peter M. Mavoides Sells 12,712 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. 1,105,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.