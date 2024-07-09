Peter M. Mavoides Sells 12,712 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. 1,105,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
