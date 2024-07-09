PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SDHY opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.