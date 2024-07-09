Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $132.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $98.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.64.

View Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.