Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.10

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 8342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.09.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Get Pinetree Capital alerts:

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 95.66%.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.