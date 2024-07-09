Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Financial Review

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Positron and Nexalin Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Positron alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $740,000.00 38.54 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 142.48 -$4.65 million ($0.66) -2.24

Positron has higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Positron and Nexalin Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -222.99% N/A -65.25% Nexalin Technology -3,088.12% -154.84% -122.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Positron has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.56, meaning that its stock price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Positron beats Nexalin Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

(Get Free Report)

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

About Nexalin Technology

(Get Free Report)

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.