Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,299,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,115 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,650,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.13. The company had a trading volume of 319,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,328. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $352.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.