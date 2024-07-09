Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 70,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 67,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.66. 14,334,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,662,155. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.12. The company has a market cap of $387.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

