Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,032,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,237,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

