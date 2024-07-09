Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 41,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 642,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $147,836,000 after purchasing an additional 400,409 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,143,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $2,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.44. 6,431,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,637. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.07 and its 200-day moving average is $274.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $485.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.