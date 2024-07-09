Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

BITB stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.25. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $40.16.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.