Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.90. 5,801,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

