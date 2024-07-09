Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $11.46 Million Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 524,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,460,000. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUA. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 132,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TUA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. 230,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $23.41.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.