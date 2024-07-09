Prom Price Reaches $5.96 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $5.96 or 0.00010284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $108.72 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009120 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,951.53 or 1.00041788 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00068633 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.88167828 USD and is up 6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $3,040,280.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.