Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.93

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.93 and last traded at $75.85, with a volume of 910890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.