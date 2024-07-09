Pure Cycle (PCYO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.31 million, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.92. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

About Pure Cycle

(Get Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.