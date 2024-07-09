Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.83 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $231.16 million and approximately $31.83 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.44 or 0.05355575 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00044037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00014206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,224,928 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

