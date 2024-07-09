Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.15.

DGX opened at $138.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

