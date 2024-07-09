Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.59. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. Reading International comprises about 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

