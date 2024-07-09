Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.59. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- Trading Halts Explained
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.