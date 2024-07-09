Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) recently:

7/9/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/24/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

6/5/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PNW stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 939,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 595,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

