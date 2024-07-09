Reitmans (TSE:RET) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 22,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 24,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Reitmans Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09.

Reitmans Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reitmans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reitmans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.