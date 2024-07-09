RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,042 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $116,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE:RNR traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,705. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

