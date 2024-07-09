RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Shares of RPM stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,881. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a one year low of $88.78 and a one year high of $120.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RPM International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RPM International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

