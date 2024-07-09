Saga Price Tops $1.34 on Major Exchanges (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Saga has a total market cap of $129.41 million and $57.56 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Saga has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Saga token can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,018,751,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,844,340 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,018,564,262 with 96,775,956 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.23569497 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $82,319,873.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

