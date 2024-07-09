Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $9.96 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,069. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $560.13. The company has a market cap of $482.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $535.44 and a 200 day moving average of $513.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.