Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,740,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214,467. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

