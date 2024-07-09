SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 6,331 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $887,606.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,677,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SITM traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.60. 309,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,531. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average is $108.14.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

