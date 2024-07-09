Smith Salley Wealth Management Acquires 852 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,028,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

AMD stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.10. The stock had a trading volume of 43,395,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,458,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.25 billion, a PE ratio of 260.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.43. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

