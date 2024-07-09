Smith Salley Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Smith Salley Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,151. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

