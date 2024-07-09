Smith Salley Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

VLO traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.33. 3,027,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

