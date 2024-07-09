Smith Salley Wealth Management Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 99,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $228,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 91,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. 16,368,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,713,262. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.