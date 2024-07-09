Smith Salley Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Smith Salley Wealth Management cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 35,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 647,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,334,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 204,054 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,484. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.85.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

