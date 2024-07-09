Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 526 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Smith Salley Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,781 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 207,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 104,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,748. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $65.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

