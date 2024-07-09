Smog Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Smog has a total market cap of $21.24 million and $57,009.40 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smog has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Smog token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smog Profile

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02773102 USD and is up 7.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $114,604.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

