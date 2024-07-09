SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) & Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Financial Comparison

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SOPHiA GENETICS and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 62.24%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.33%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $62.37 million 4.74 -$78.98 million ($1.12) -4.04 Evaxion Biotech A/S $70,000.00 256.59 -$22.12 million ($4.33) -0.77

Evaxion Biotech A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evaxion Biotech A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -113.71% -47.56% -35.80% Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -99.11%

Summary

Evaxion Biotech A/S beats SOPHiA GENETICS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

