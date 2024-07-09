S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $505.00 to $555.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. S&P Global traded as high as $461.38 and last traded at $460.31, with a volume of 388256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.89.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.60.
Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.