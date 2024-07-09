SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) is Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,655 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 3.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.10% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $30,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $180,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.09. 234,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,457. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.54.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
