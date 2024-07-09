SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.94. 124,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,930. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day moving average is $184.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.29.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

