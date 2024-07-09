Status Price Tops $0.0215 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $83.91 million and $2.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,476,045 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

