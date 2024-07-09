StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
