StockNews.com Downgrades Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to Buy

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

GENC stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries during the first quarter worth $954,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 52.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Stories

