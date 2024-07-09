StockNews.com Downgrades Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to Buy

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Gencor Industries Stock Performance
GENC stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
