StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

