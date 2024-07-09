StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

