Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $31,688.93 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $33,197.56.
Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,234,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,265,146. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
