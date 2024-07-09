Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 478,939 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.90% of Targa Resources worth $224,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after buying an additional 3,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Targa Resources by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after acquiring an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.55. 1,001,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.61 and a twelve month high of $133.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

